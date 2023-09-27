Probe finds mildly drunk staff handled train, was on phone; five suspended

A joint report in the Tuesday Mathura train incident, in which an electric multiple unit (EMU) train broke the buffer dead end and entered platform number 2, has found that the staffer was watching his mobile phone while handling the train and was mildly drunk, sources said.

The report, while narrating the prima facie reason of the incident, said that according to the Crew Voice & Video Recording System, after the train arrived at the platform, a staffer named Sachin entered the DTC cab (engine) while watching his mobile phone.

It said that while carelessly putting his bag on the throttle of the engine, he again got busy on his mobile.

The report also said that a breathalyzer test conducted on Sachin showed a reading of 47 mg/100 ml which is considered to be mildly drunk.

Divisional Railway Manager Tej Prakash Agrawal has suspended five persons including Sachin in connection with incident.