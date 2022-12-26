Probe all APPSC exams conducted since 2014: Arunachal Home min

Itanagar: A probe by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police is underway into all the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examinations conducted since 2014, Home Minister Bamang Felix said on Monday.

Felix said 34 people, including 27 government employees, have been arrested by the SIC so far in these cases and action will be taken against them.

"The APPSC paper leak was not a mistake or a blunder, but a blatant attack on our trust and confidence in the system that shapes our future. A handful of selfish, greedy and mindless individuals, who were at the helm, played with our emotions and ruined the lives of thousands of youths," Felix, also the government spokesperson, told reporters here.

The home minister said the government has taken the paper leak as an opportunity to cleanse the system from its root.