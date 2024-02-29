‘Pro-Pak’ slogan: Man from Haveri dist detained

A man from Haveri district in the state was detained on Thursday for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans inside the Karnataka Assembly, police sources said.

The detenu from Byadagi town in the district is learnt to be a major dry chilli trader who had come to Vidhana Soudha to celebrate the victory of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha election.

Based on the voice sample, the police suspected that the chilli trader shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. He has been brought to Bengaluru for further investigation, they said.

The Vidhana Soudha police on Tuesday night registered a case on its own against the unknown persons who had allegedly raised the anti-national slogan. The BJP too lodged a police complaint.