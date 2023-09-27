Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada luring gullible Sikh youth by sponsoring their visas

Pro-Khalistan elements based in Canada have been luring gullible Sikh youth to the North American country by sponsoring their visa with the sole objective of using them to carry out their agenda on Canadian soil, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose killing has led to a row between India and Canada, and other individuals like Moninder Singh Bual, Parminder Pangli, Bhagat Singh Brar have been using the lured Sikh youth to carry out their pro-Khalistan agenda from Canadian soil.

However, they faced shortage of foot soldiers due to lack of support in the diaspora.

This “demand and supply matrix” was exploited by pro-Khalistan extremists in Canada who came out with a novel idea of sponsoring gullible Sikh youth from Punjab for medium-skilled jobs like plumber, truck drivers or religious work like ‘Sewadars’ and ‘Pathis’ and ‘Ragis’ in gurdwaras controlled by them.

These pro-Khalistan extremists sponsor visas of such Punjabi youth and visits to Canada in lieu of exploiting them for doing pro-Khalistan activities in Canada like participating in anti-India protests and programmes and conducting radical-religious congregations, sources said.

After that, they identify and spot Indian youth and students in Canada who are finding it difficult to sustain themselves and need support in terms of sundry jobs and shelter.

Illegal immigrants in Canada and students are the most susceptible. Pro-Khalistan extremists offer them shelter and low scale jobs.