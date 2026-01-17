Pro-Iran rallies taken out in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid the deadly protests challenging Iran’s theocracy and threats by the US to intervene militarily in the country, peaceful demonstrations were taken out at several places in Kashmir in support of the Islamic Republic after the congregational prayers on Friday, officials said.

Several Shia-dominated areas in Srinagar, Pulwama and Budgam witnessed the demonstrations as the agitators raised slogans in favour of Iran and against the US and Israel, they said. The demonstrations remained peaceful, the officials said.

On Thursday, activists claimed that the bloody crackdown by the authorities in Iran has killed at least 2,637 people, a week after shutting Iran off from the world following nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy.

In Srinagar, rallies were taken out near the Nehru Park in Hassanabad and the Gund Hassi Bhat localities of the city to express solidarity with Iran and its Supreme Leader.