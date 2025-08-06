Priyanka's remarks on SC observations on Rahul 'direct insult' to its authority: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comments on the recent observations made by the Supreme Court about Rahul Gandhi were a "direct challenge" to its authority, as it demanded the top court take its suo-motu cognizance of the matter.

Citing the apex court rapping BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his "Supreme Court is taking the country towards anarchy" remark a few months back, the ruling party said the law must apply equally to all.

A day after the Supreme Court rebuked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about the Indian Army and censured him, saying, "If you are a true Indian, you wouldn't say such a thing," Congress MP and his sister Priyanka Gandhi rallied behind him on Tuesday, saying it is not up to the judges to decide who is a "true Indian".

Reacting sharply to Priyanka Gandhi's comments, BJP IT cell head Amity Malaviya asid, "If the courts won't decide who is national and who is anti-national, who will?"

"The smug entitlement of the Gandhi family is not just baffling -- it reeks of contempt for the judiciary. This brazen defiance is a direct challenge to the authority of the Supreme Court and cannot go unchecked," Malviya said in a post on X.

The BJP leader added, "The court must take suo-motu cognisance, just as it did in the case of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The law must apply equally to all. The Gandhis cannot be allowed to believe they are above it."

Dubey also said the Supreme Court should take cognizance of Priyanka Gandhi’s comments.

"Otherwise people will lose faith in the judiciary," the Godda MP told PTI in the Parliament House complex when asked for his comment.