Priyanka will win Wayanad with huge majority: Cong leader Antony

Thiruvananthapuram: Priyanka Gandhi is set to win the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with an all-time high majority, while all other candidates are expected to lose very badly, veteran Congress leader AK Antony said here on Wednesday.

The day after the AICC announced Priyanka’s candidacy for the Wayanad seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, Antony said that the AICC general secretary’s presence in the hill constituency would boost Congress’s chances of winning the bypolls being held in two other Assembly constituencies in Kerala, Palakkad, and Chelakkara.

“A wave is there in Wayanad (in favour of Priyanka). We will win with all hands down. She is going to win with an all time high majority, beyond everybody’s expectation. Other candidates are going to lose very badly,” the former Kerala Chief Minister said.

He said Priyanka will sweep the bypoll in Wayanad.

The former Defence Minister said that Priyanka Gandhi’s presence in Wayanad is going to help rebuild the region, which was devastated by landslides in July this year, and revive its economy.

“The people of Mundakkai and Chooralmala are still trying hard to cope with the tragedy. The economy of Wayanad is in a very bad shape after the disaster. Priyanka’s presence in Wayanad will help rebuild it and revive its prosperous days. The economy of Wayanad will be improved. Tourism will grow and there will be more employment,”

he said.