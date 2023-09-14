Priyanka visits landslide-hit Shiv temple site in Shimla

After visiting the

ghastly site of Shiv Bawdi temple tragedy where 20 persons, seven of them from a single family lost their lives, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked the centre to

declare the Himachal crisis as

a national tragedy. This is one of the biggest landslide tragedies having happened on August 14 when lots

of the people /families were

performing puja at the temple

on the last day of the Soum-

wari sawan –a auspicious day

of the month. Priyanka Gandhi, who was on a two-day tour of the flood

and rain affected areas, said the Congress will raise the issue of special relief package for Himachal Pradesh during this special session in Parliament. She further said the state government was extending unwavering support to the affected families despite the limited resources but the centre has not yet granted any special package to the state.

