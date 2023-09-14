Priyanka visits landslide-hit Shiv temple site in Shimla
After visiting the
ghastly site of Shiv Bawdi temple tragedy where 20 persons, seven of them from a single family lost their lives, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked the centre to
declare the Himachal crisis as
a national tragedy. This is one of the biggest landslide tragedies having happened on August 14 when lots
of the people /families were
performing puja at the temple
on the last day of the Soum-
wari sawan –a auspicious day
of the month. Priyanka Gandhi, who was on a two-day tour of the flood
and rain affected areas, said the Congress will raise the issue of special relief package for Himachal Pradesh during this special session in Parliament. She further said the state government was extending unwavering support to the affected families despite the limited resources but the centre has not yet granted any special package to the state.