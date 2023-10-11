Priyanka to address public rally in MP on October 12

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally in Mandla district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

She will reach Jabalpur and then go to Mandla, state Congress media department chairman KK Mishra said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will also address the rally along with Priyanka Gandhi at around 12 noon on Thursday, Mishra said.

On Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally at Beohari in Shahdol district of the state.