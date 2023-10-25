Priyanka, Tharoor to campaign for its candidates in Mizoram

Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit poll-bound Mizoram to campaign for party candidates in the state assembly polls slated for November 7, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Mizoram Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei said that Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit Mizoram to campaign for party candidates on November 3 and 4.

Vadra is likely to campaign in linguistic minority areas in the southern and western parts.