Priyanka targets Telangana govt over unemployment

HYDERABAD: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the ruling BRS in Telangana over unemployment, corruption and price rise in the state and said that the BJP and BRS are cut from the same cloth, as they want to keep holding on to power.



Vadra, who addressed an election rally at Zaheerabad on the last day of campaigning for the Assembly polls, spoke about the BRS’s “broken promises”, including farm loan waivers.

“The promises made to you were broken one after another. All of you agitated for Telangana.

Telangana was formed due to the sacrifices of youth, farmers and sisters (women),” Priyanka Gandhi said, implying that the BRS government did not do enough for the people of the state.

In contrast, the work done in Congress-ruled states, including Karnataka and Rajasthan, she said, gives her a sense of pride when she goes to those states.

She said it is her hope that one day she would be able to say in Telangana too that the Congress has fulfilled the people’s dreams.

The BJP is the richest party in the country today and the BRS is the richest party in Telangana, she charged.

Congress runs such governments whereby the people’s money goes back into their pockets, she said.