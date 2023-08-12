‘Priyanka should give proof of alleged corruption or be ready to face the music’

bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister and senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Saturday hit back at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi over her tweet accusing of 50 per cent commission in the state government works, saying that she should give proof in the alleged matter or be ready to face the music.



“The tweets taken by Priyanka Gandhi over a fake letter of a forged contractor union shows the Congress’ mindset of doing disgusting politics. And such acts also prove that Congress has lost its credibility among the people,” Mishra said.

Attacking the Madhya Pradesh government, Priyanka in a tweet in Hindi, said: “A union of contractors has complained to Chief Justice of MP High Court that payment is received only after paying 50 per cent commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption.

A spokesperson of Shivraj Singh Cabinet, Mishra said that Congress is doing politics on the basis of lies in the state and it is issueless in the state politics ahead of the

Assembly polls. The Assembly elections are due in November-December.

“I challenge the people of Congress you should expose the name of the contractors’ union and its office bearers, including Awasthi ji and where he lives and what he does, on which you have tweeted. Otherwise, all options are open to us to take action against this fake matter,” he said.

The Congress general secretary also tweeted that the people of Karnataka had ousted the government of 40 per cent commission, and now the people of Madhya Pradesh would remove the BJP government of 50 per cent commission from power.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh have already lost faith in Congress. And after these false tweets, the thoughts of people have fragmented towards Congress,” the Minister further said.