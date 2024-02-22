Priyanka set to join ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Moradabad, will cover remaining Uttar Pradesh leg: Sources

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad on February 24 and will be part of it for the remainder of its Uttar Pradesh leg over the weekend, sources said Thursday.

She was to participate in the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli but could not do so because of ill-health and subsequent hospitalisation, they said.

The Congress general secretary will join the yatra when it resumes from Moradabad on Saturday and will remain with the yatra during its leg in western Uttar Pradesh, the sources said.

The Congress has invited Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to participate in the yatra in Agra, the sources said.

The yatra will resume on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad and will thereafter cover Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra districts culminating in Dholpur in Rajasthan on Sunday.

The Congress has said February 26 to March 1 will be break days to enable Rahul Gandhi to fulfill his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University in the UK on February 27 and February 28, and also to enable him to attend other important meetings in New Delhi.

The yatra will once again resume from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2.

It will then cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur, and Ujjain among other districts in Madhya Pradesh.

On March 5 at 2 PM, Rahul Gandhi will have darshan at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He last had this darshan on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra