Priyanka revs up campaigning, accuses Centre of ‘neglecting’ Wayanad rehab efforts

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday intensified her campaign for the Wayanad bypoll by accusing the BJP-led central government of neglecting the rehabilitation of the landslide-hit areas of the hill district by not providing any funds for the same.

Priyanka said the stand taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre indicates its lack of respect for the people and the nation and the same was evident from its policies made during the last 10 years of its governance.

The Congress leader, speaking at a corner meeting at Engapuzha here, said that policies, including demonetisation, of the Modi government always favour five to six business friends of the Prime Minister and do not benefit the people.

Referring to the Wayanad landslides, she said that the PM came to the district, visited the affected places and people and promised them all kinds of help. However, months later, the central government did not provide any funds for the rehabilitation of the affected people, she claimed.

She further claimed that the central government had shown no compassion for farmers, taken no steps to address challenges faced by tribal communities across the nation and was allocating land to large corporations rather than addressing public needs. She also alleged that employment, education, healthcare, and other essential areas have also been neglected.

“The Modi government has displayed complete disrespect for the people of India. If you lose respect for the people, you lose respect for the country. The politics prevalent in the country today, where only power matters and the people do not matter, needs to be changed,” Priyanka said.

She also referred to the almost year-long violence in Manipur and said that trying to stay in power by any means was “wrong politics”.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year. To the hundreds gathered here for the corner meeting, Priyanka said she and her family were “indebted” to the people of Wayanad for supporting and voting for her brother at a time when a massive campaign was launched to tarnish his image.