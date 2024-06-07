Priyanka praises alliance and party workers for electoral success in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In a heartfelt social media post, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra celebrated the electoral success of the All India Alliance in Uttar Pradesh, extending her gratitude to Congress workers and ally Samajwadi Party (SP).



Priyanka Gandhi first saluted Congress workers for their relentless efforts. “My salute to all my colleagues of UP Congress,” she wrote. She acknowledged their dedication, enduring the harsh conditions of sun and dust without giving up. “You did not bow down, you did not stop, you showed the courage to fight in the most difficult times,” she added, highlighting their perseverance despite facing torture, false cases, imprisonment, and house arrests. “Many leaders left in fear, you stood firm,” she noted with pride.

She also expressed deep appreciation for the people of Uttar Pradesh. “I am proud of you and the aware people of UP, who understood the depth and truth of this country and gave a strong message to the whole of India to save our Constitution,” she said. “You have re-established an old ideal in today’s politics that the issues of the people are paramount; the price of ignoring them is heavy. The election is of the people, the people fight, the people win.”

In another post, Priyanka praised the Samajwadi Party and its leadership for their role in the alliance’s success. She congratulated SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Prof. Ramgopal Yadav, and all their party workers. “Many congratulations to the hardworking workers of SP on my behalf for the results of UP,” she wrote. “We all fought a historic battle together under difficult circumstances. On the ground, the workers of Congress and SP courageously raised their voices for the issues of the people, social justice, and the Constitution. Despite all the threats and repression, they united and became the sentinels of democracy and stood at every booth.”

She emphasised the public’s faith in their unity and commitment to crucial issues. “Due to the hard work of all of you, the public has shown faith in our unity and our commitment to the issues. Heartfelt thanks to all of you. Jai Janata. Jai Samvidhaan.”