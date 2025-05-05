Priyanka interacts with forest officials in Wayanad

Wayanad: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra engaged in a detailed discussion with forest officials on the operational challenges faced by the department and the environmental issues affecting tribal areas.

The dialogue covered key topics such as wildlife department projects, human-wildlife conflicts, the challenges

faced by tribal communities, and the increasing

instances of man-animal confrontations.

She also emphasised the need for adequate support for the proposals submitted by the forest department and called for Central funding, considering the unique requirements of the region.

Forest officials highlighted the urgent need for infrastructure improvements, such as roads connecting

tribal colonies, rapid response units for conflict situations, and better access to healthcare facilities.