Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Raihan gets engaged

New Delhi: Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, got engaged with his long-time friend Aviva Baig at a private function, according to sources close to the family.

Their families have been close for a long time and the two have been together for a few years now, they said.

The couple got engaged at a function and are currently in Rajasthan along with family and friends, the sources said.

Raihan, 25, is the elder child of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra. His social media handles describe him as an "artist" and photographer. Their daughter Miraya is 23 years old. The two have at times joined Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, in election campaigning.

Priyanka Gandhi along with her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and family members arrived in Ranthambore on Tuesday.

Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district is known for its tiger population and rich biodiversity, and the Gandhis have earlier also visited the popular tourist destination.