Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Rahul in 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Supaul

Supaul (Bihar): Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday joined her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Supaul. Vadra and Gandhi, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other representatives of the INDIA bloc, were seen sitting on the roof of an SUV, which was moving slowly, as they waved at an enthusiastic crowd.

The yatra resumed on Tuesday after a break for a day. Addressing a press conference in Araria on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful. "The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly... we are both ideologically and politically aligned... mutually respecting each other, and the results would be fruitful," Gandhi said. "I call it a good partnership among all constituents of the INDIA bloc," he had said. Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Gandhi had alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the eastern state was "an institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP". Gandhi launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', supported by all INDIA bloc constituents, against the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1 before covering over 1,300 km across the state, where assembly elections are due later this year. The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar and Purnea districts. Further, it will pass through Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur and Patna districts.