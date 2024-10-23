Priyanka Gandhi kicks off campaign for Wayanad bypoll with massive roadshow

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was given a rousing welcome by thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, at Kalpetta here on Wednesday as she prepares to make her electoral debut by filing nomination papers for the coming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Priyanka, who arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother -- Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi -- led the roadshow along with her brother -- Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi -- from the new bus stand at Kalpetta. Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, and one of their children were also seen along with her in the open-roof vehicle along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow. Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma was also present with them in the vehicle.

As the roadshow moved forward sedately, Priyanka and Rahul waved to the massive crowd and even picked up a small girl -- wearing a headband in support of the UDF -- into the vehicle. The child travelled with them briefly. The UDF workers and supporters, walking in front, alongside and at the rear of the vehicle, were heard shouting slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka. UDF workers and supporters as well as members of the general public of all age groups, who were waiting since early morning, welcomed her carrying placards with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's photographs, balloons in the party colours and drum beats. Balloons in the party colours of the Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) dominated the scene as they were also lined up on both sides of the nearly two kilometer long roadshow route. Green flags of IUML and the tricolour of the Congress, which were absent during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in April this year, were also seen, but in very few numbers. Congress party sources on Tuesday had said there were no restrictions on display of flags of the party or IUML unlike in April this year.

The decision assumes significance as the absence of flags -- of the Congress and its allies -- during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow earlier this year in Wayanad ahead of the LS polls had led to the CPI(M) accusing the grand old party of being scared of what the BJP might say. During the 2019 LS poll campaign in the hill district, the green flags of Congress ally IUML outnumbered those of the party and had prompted senior BJP leader Amit Shah to remark that it was difficult to discern whether the roadshow was in India or Pakistan. In April this year, in the absence of the flags, the BJP used it as an opportunity to contend that the Congress was ashamed of its ally IUML. While Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi had arrived in Wayanad on Tuesday night, Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reached here by helicopter on Wednesday morning. Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. Mokeri, a former MLA from the Nadapuram constituency in Kozhikode district, is known for his work addressing issues in the agricultural sector. Haridas is a two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation. She is also the state general secretary of the Mahila Morcha. The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad. Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.