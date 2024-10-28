Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP-led Centre during Wayanad bypoll campaign

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday commenced her by-election campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the values of the Constitution are constantly being subverted under its rule. Speaking at a corner meeting organised in Meenangadi, the AICC general secretary referred to the violence in Manipur and alleged that "planned" attacks are taking place against minorities in the country. "You have seen again and again the spread of anger, the spread of hatred by this government..." she alleged.

Priyanka also claimed that policy after policy is made to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friends rather than the common people. This is her second visit to the constituency after submitting her nomination on 22 October, followed by a roadshow in Kalpetta town, which was attended by her brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the grand old party's state leaders. The by-election was necessitated by Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The bypoll will be held on November 13.