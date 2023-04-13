Priyanka Gandhi appreciates Bastar’s exceptional products

Raipur: Priyanka Gandhi, who was a special guest at the ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’ in Jagdalpur, along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the exhibition set up by the beneficiaries of government schemes. She highly appreciated their efforts and the quality of their products saying that products made in Bastar are of excellent quality. The flavour of cashew nuts from Bastar, as well as the chikki and biscuits made from millet, is exceptional. Furthermore, she praised the workmanship of the people of Bastar stating that the level of skill and craftsmanship among the people here is just as impressive as their admirable qualities.



Sharing her personal experience Gandhi said that the people of Bastar have a remarkable ability to build human connections quickly. During my visit to a stall, a woman kindly offered me a serving of homemade ice cream, but she insisted that I may refrain from eating it due to my upcoming speech on stage as it can affect my throat. Her thoughtful warning highlighted the warmth and consideration that the people of Bastar exude.

“It’s heartening to see that government assistance is now allowing the products made in Bastar to reach wider markets, providing much-needed benefits to the talented craftsmen in the region”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister gave information to Gandhi about various products at different stalls. The women of SHG presented a Kosa saree to Priyanka Gandhi. At the Amcho Bastar stall, Gandhi spoke to the craftsmen who were working on moulding the utensils made of clay and brass. She appreciated the achievements of the state government in terms of trust, development, and security in Bastar at the Manwa Nawa Nar stall.