Priyanka Gandhi alleges collusion between BJP, BRS and AIMIM

Hyderabad: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the ruling BRS in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and the BJP were working together in collusion.



Addressing an election rally at Khanapur, she said there was a tacit understanding between BJP and BRS and the latter had even supported the NDA government at the Centre in Parliament.

‘BJP and KCR ji are in cahoots. You have to understand this well,’ she told the gathering.

Owaisi fights polls in different states by fielding candidates in a number of seats but why is he fighting from only nine seats (out of the total 119) in Telangana? she asked.

‘In Telangana, Owaisi ji supports BRS. At the Centre, in Delhi, BRS supports BJP. There is good collusion among the three. You vote for BJP, it means you are voting for BRS.