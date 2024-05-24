Priyanka, Dimple to hold road show in Varanasi today

Varanasi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav will hold a joint road show in Varanasi on Saturday in support of INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai.



Congress spokesperson Shailendra Singh said the road show will start from Durgakund temple and come to end after paying obeisance at Ravidas Temple.

During the road show, Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav will also garland the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at Singhdwar of Kashi Hindu University.

The event is expected to start at 4 pm.

Varanasi district Congress leader Raghavendra Choubey said after landing from Babatpur airport, Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav may visit Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath before the road show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from Varanasi. Voting in the holy city will take place in the seventh and the last phase on June 1.Congress nominee Ajay Rai told news agency that the event will prove to be a “game changer” in the polls. Rai is supported by the Congress, a partner in the INDIA bloc, on the seat.

Besides Modi and Rai, Mayawati-led BSP has fielded Athar Jamal Lari as its candidate from the seat.