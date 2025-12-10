Priyanka defends Rahul’s visit to Germany, trains guns at Modi

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit back at the BJP for its criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Germany next week, asking why they are raising questions on the Leader of Opposition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends “almost half of his working time outside the country”.

Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20 during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German ministers, according to the Indian Overseas Congress.

The BJP took a swipe at Gandhi over his visit, saying, “Rahul is LoP -- leader of Paryatan.” “Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best! Going for a foreign tour! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

“During Bihar elections too he was abroad and then in Jungle Safari,” he added.

Asked about BJP’s attack on Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi told reporters, “Modi ji spends almost half of his working time outside the country... Why are they raising questions on the leader of opposition (in Lok Sabha) travelling?”

Earlier, Balwinder Singh, president of Indian Overseas Congress, Germany, said: “The Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20. He will be accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Sam Pitroda.”

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday raised questions on Rahul’s foreign trips and asked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha about his “compulsion” to often embark on “secret travels” abroad.

Alleging that the itinerary of Gandhi’s “official or unofficial” trips is not shared when he goes abroad, BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha also asked the Congress leader what he is “hiding” from the country.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Sinha also called Gandhi “leader of paryatan” (leader of tourism) and “leader of partying”. Gandhi does not appear to be the LOP with the way he embarks on foreign visits by skipping “important occasions” in the country, he said.

Raising questions on Gandhi’s scheduled visit to Germany, Sinha asked, “At a time when Parliament Session is underway during which 13 important bills are listed for consideration and passage, what is his compulsion that he finds his secret travels more important than this?”

Taking his criticism further, the Union Minister added, “Let him go. He is mostly abroad whenever Parliament is in session. Later, he claims he doesn’t get a chance to speak, but the truth is, he isn’t even here… He is a part-time, non-serious political leader.”