Priyanka criticises PM’s policies and priorities at Rae Bareli rally

Rae Bareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing a rally in support of her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Congress candidate for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, launched scathing criticisms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure and policies.



Taking a direct jab at PM Modi’s representation of Varanasi constituency for the past decade, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused him of neglecting the concerns of villagers and farmers. She asserted, “Narendra Modi has been the Varanasi MP for the past 10 years, yet he has not visited any village there or inquired about the well-being of the farmers.” Priyanka Gandhi further denounced the concentration of the nation’s wealth in the hands of a select few individuals close to the Prime Minister under the guise of privatization. She stated, “Privatisation is not negative, but if the prime minister allocates the nation’s entire wealth to just four or five wealthy individuals, then it’s unacceptable.” Alleging that key sectors such as coal, electricity, ports, and airports are now under the control of individuals with proximity to PM Modi, she remarked, “Today coal, electricity, ports, and airports of the country are all with the friends of the prime minister.” Drawing a comparison between the leadership styles of former PMs and Congress stalwarts Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi with that of Modi, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized their grassroots engagement.

She highlighted their practice of visiting villages and interacting with people to grasp their concerns, contrasting it with the grand events hosted by the current prime minister, which she alleged are attended solely by prominent capitalists, with the absence of representation from the underprivileged.The rally in Rae Bareli witnessed fervent participation from Congress supporters, setting the stage for a charged electoral battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.