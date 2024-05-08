Priyanka campaigns for Rahul in Rae Bareli, slams PM Modi for Adani-Ambani jibe

Raebareli: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Adani-Ambani jibe, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday charged that the BJP has a nexus with industrialists and waived their loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore.



She also alleged that the entire BJP machinery is engaged in spreading “lies” about Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to the prime minister’s remarks at a rally in Telangana that the Congress should explain to people why it has stopped raising the ‘Ambani-Adani’ issue as its ‘Shehzada’ used to do for the past five years, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Today he (Modi) is saying Rahul does not take the name of Adani, Ambani....He does so every day. He brings their truth in front of you every day”.

“We say every day that they (BJP) have a nexus with industrialists. You must understand that Prime Minister Modi has waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of big billionaires. Whose money is this? This is not Modi ji’s money. That is the country’s money,” she said at public meetings here while campaigning for her brother Rahul Gandhi from the family bastion.

“BJP leaders are not even talking about inflation and unemployment. They will come here and in their speeches talk about religion, caste, temples and mosques but will not talk about your real problems,” she said.

The Modi government is also not paying adequate attention to farmers’ problems and employment and by giving 5 kg of foodgrains to the poor, they wish to make people dependent, she alleged.

Flaying the government on the issue of unemployment, she said, “There are 30 lakh posts lying vacant at the Centre under the BJP government. The BJP does not bring schemes to remove unemployment but instead brings schemes that break your expectations.”

Speaking about her family’s association with the people of Rae Bareli, she said Gandhi parivar has had personal bond with Rae Bareli since the days of Indira Gandhi. “In electing Rahul Gandhi, Rae Bareli will get two ‘saansads’- her brother and she herself, who will always stand to solve people’s problems,” she said.