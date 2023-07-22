Priyanka addresses rally in MP, targets PM on Manipur

BHOPAL: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that a fierce wave of change prevails in Madhya Pradesh while addressing a public rally in Gwalior on Friday. The state assembly polls are slated for later this year. She urged the gathering to elect the Congress with a massive majority in the upcoming state assembly polls so that nobody can purchase or topple the government.



Before addressing the rally, Priyanka visited the mausoleum (samadhi) in the city of the great warrior of the first freedom struggle, Rani Laxmibai there to pay her flora tribute. Addressing the rally, ‘Jan Akrosh Sabha’ organised at Mela ground in the city, Priyanka targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the PM called thieves to senior leaders of opposition parties, who have struggled throughout their lives for the country and raised the public issues, the PM has taken a beating of political decency.

“Manipur has been burning for two months. Houses are being set alight, women are being raped and tortured, there is no roof over the heads of children and our PM remained silent for 77 days but PM did not give any statement on the incident. Constrainedly, his remarks came on it, after 77 days when a video of grave atrocities on women went viral. But in that too he combined politics and named those states where Opposition parties are in power,” Priyanka alleged.

“In my 30-minute speech, I can spend 10 minutes each criticising the PM, on announcements and scams of the state government and on our former leader whose ideology changed all of a sudden. I have not come here to divert your attention from your issues like inflation, unemployment etc but for discussing them,” Priyanka said.

“I feel that when a leader visits somewhere to attend a rally, then he must speak on people’s issues and must say why there is so much inflation and unemployment”, she said.

Gandhi came down heavily on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for the recent patwari recruitment irregularities. “The state government did not even spare the idols of Mahakal temple,” she alleged. -“What is the use of promising people and women schemes and benefits before elections when you gave nothing in 18 years?” she asked. “It is the government of purchasing with money. So, its intention is wrong and concentrates on loot and scams,” she attacked the BJP-led state government.

She appealed to the people to elect a government that would be dedicated to resolving the problems, and if the government goes to the wrong hands, then this kind of loot takes place like in your state at present.

Priyanka also reiterated the five guarantees of the Congress party which have been discussed by her during the previous visit to the state. Former CM Kamal Nath, state in charge JP Agrawal also addressed the rally. Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh and party’s deputy in charge of the state Shiv Bhatia, Jaivardhan Singh and otherer party leaders of the state were also present on this occasion.