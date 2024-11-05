Priyanka accuses BJP of ‘politicising’ landslide disaster in Wayanad

Wayanad: Stepping up her attack against the BJP, Congress leader and UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the saffron party of “politicising” the landslides that struck this hill district in July, killing hundreds and displacing many residents.

Kicking off her second day of campaigning, she addressed a corner meeting at Kenichira in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency.

“Even a disaster that caused immense pain to people was politicised by the BJP. And this is where we start today. We stand in a place where you must think about your country, your own needs, and the kind of politics you want in our nation,” the Congress general secretary remarked.

Taking a dig at the saffron party, Priyanka said the BJP’s politics, “which is spreading across the country, is characterised by hatred, anger, divisiveness, and destruction.”

She further claimed that unemployment is at an all-time high

and prices are continually rising, with no indication of a halt.

“Politics is not focused on resolving these issues. The BJP’s politics is solely aimed at distracting you from your problems, because its only aim is to remain in power, no matter the cost,” Priyanka said.