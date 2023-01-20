PRIs to have more powers in Haryana under new instructions

Chandigarh: In order to ensure rapid development of rural areas and to achieve the goal of strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), the Haryana government has issued new instructions regarding the process of development works in rural areas.

As per the new instructions, the PRIs will have the power to give administrative approval to the estimates of all the development works to be carried out of the funds available with them and the grant-in-aid given by the government. With issuance of the new instructions, the state government has cancelled all the instructions issued earlier.

The Panchayati Raj Institutions include gram panchayat, panchayat samitis and zila parishad.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that in future, gram panchayat, panchayat samiti and zila parishad will ensure to get the development work done from their respective funds as per these instructions. For this, firstly a proposal will be passed by the concerned PRI according to the availability of the budget. Subsequently, the passed proposal will be sent by the PRI to the concerned technical officer to prepare estimates.

The resolution passed at the gram panchayat level will be forwarded to the concerned junior engineer (JE). At the Panchayat Samiti level, the proposal prepared by the BDPO will be sent to the sub divisional officer (Panchayati Raj). At the Zila Parishad level, the resolution will be forwarded by the Chief Executive Officer (Zila Parishad) to the Executive Engineer (XEN).