Principal Secretary to PM visits Silkyara tunnel site in U’khand

new delhi/Uttarkashi: Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P. K. Mishra visited Silkyara rescue operation site today in Uttarkashi.



He visited the horizontal drilling site being done through debris inside the tunnel as well as vertical drilling sites of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Satlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL). He also visited 170 metre perpendicular tunnel work being done by RVNL.

Dr Mishra also interacted with trapped workers through the communication line and assured them of their safe rescue.

They exuded confidence and optimism. He also interacted with the family members of trapped persons and assured them of safe rescue.

Principal Secretary advised the agencies to conduct the rescue operation with utmost safety of men and machinery as well as with fast pace of execution.

He emphasised the importance of time in safe rescue of the trapped persons.

He also instructed that the persons trapped inside, should be taken care of well with timely supply of food items as well as other daily use items.

Dr Mishra said that there should be continuous health monitoring and advisories by the health department to these people as well as periodic counselling sessions for their mental health.

Dr.Mishra emphasised that the Government of India would provide all types of support of various agencies / organisations of the country for this rescue operation.

Officers of various agencies such as NHIDCL, RVNL, SJVNL, ONGC, THDC, CIMFR, BRO, GSI, international experts and several private agencies briefed the Principal Secretary about the rescue works being carried out by their agencies.

Principal Secretary appreciated the hard work of various ground staff like machine operators, welders, rat miners, police, SDRF, NDRF, BRO, Army, ITBP, district administration and all the other agencies involved in the operation.

Dr P K Mishra was accompanied by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Additional Secretary, PMO Hari Ranjan Rao.