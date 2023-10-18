Principal secretary to PM reviews G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration progress

P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, chaired a meeting on Wednesday during which preparations for the G20 Virtual Summit and the Voice of Global South Summit 2.0 were reviewed.

The progress made in the implementation of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration was also reviewed at the meeting and Mishra said that a high-level monitoring mechanism will be set up to regularly oversee its implementation, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

As part of the ongoing efforts, a series of seven webinars are proposed to be organised with the respective ministries taking the lead and involving all relevant departments, the statement said.

The webinars are proposed on the themes of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth; accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); green development pact for a sustainable future; multilateral institutions for the 21st century; technological transformation and digital public infrastructure; women-led development; and countering terrorism and

money laundering.

Additionally, a seminar is being planned to engage various think tanks from across the country to gather insights from area experts on the

effective implementation of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, the statement said.

The principal secretary to the prime minister also discussed the upcoming G20 Virtual Summit, an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his remarks during the New Delhi Summit in September.

Since this is the first time that any country will host such a virtual summit following the main summit, Mishra emphasised the need for prompt dissemination of information to all member-states and guest countries.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed the principal secretary on the preparations for the second Voice of Global South Summit, which is also scheduled to be held in November, the statement said.

The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the

Leader’s Declaration and its dedication to fostering global cooperation in development and welfare.

The meeting was attended by the Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman, G20 Sherpa, G20 Chief Coordinator and senior

officers from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and the Niti Aayog.