Principal Secretary to PM highlights mitigating risks associated with glacial lakes

New Delhi: PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister highlighted mitigating risks associated with glacial lakes in order to ensure a safer future for our communities.

Mishra was speaking on the occasion of 4th Workshop of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction (CoDRR) on Strategies for GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) Risk Reduction here on Tuesday. Complimenting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Department of Water Resources for organising the workshop, he focused on international perspectives and experiences, pertinently India’s experiences, gaps and challenges in mitigating the risks and related aspects. Mishra said that the discussions on Sikkim glacial lake outburst flood disaster has brought to focus the enormity of the challenge. Indeed, the South Lhonak GLOF was a wake-up call for all of us. He underscored the urgent need for effective strategies to address risks associated with glacial lakes. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, “Disaster risk reduction is not just about responding to disasters but also about building resilience.”

Mishra reiterated PM’s emphasis that “the best way to deal with disasters is to prevent them,” reminding us that proactive measures are essential in safeguarding our communities. Furthermore, he stated, “We must work together across borders and disciplines to create a safer world,” highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing global challenges like GLOF risks.

On the International Cooperation side, Mishra emphasised that India’s commitment extends beyond national borders; hence the vital aspect of engaging with GLOF experts from countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, Peru, Switzerland and Tajikistan.

He iterated that such collaboration is vital to enhancing our understanding of response strategies. Principal Secretary to PM underlined the key contributions from experts from the country and abroad, who have enriched our understanding of the critical issues.

Structuring his deliberation, Mishra mentioned about the challenges including the confusion over the quantum of the problem defined in terms of the number of glacial lakes and their risk factors.

He said that earlier attempts to mitigate risks from the South Lhonak lake were not successful and plans were primarily restricted to scientific hazard assessments and geo-spatial monitoring of lake size increases, while

there was diffused responsibility among states and central agencies, causing confusion regarding roles.