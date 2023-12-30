Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Railway Station, Unveils 6 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat Express Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station by giving the green signal and launching 6 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains.



Alongside this, the newly constructed Ayodhya Dham station, costing Rs 240 crores, was dedicated to the public. The Prime Minister was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, and Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, among other prominent leaders.



The construction work is progressing in three phases, and the first phase of the station is now operational, built for Rs 240 crores. The inauguration ceremony was led by Prime Minister Modi.



The station boasts facilities such as a childcare center, separate cabins for the sick, and a tourism information center. Additionally, it houses the country's largest concourse setup. An Infant Care Room will be available for passengers to conduct medical check-ups for their infants. First aid and medical attention are also provided in the sick room if travelers encounter any injuries or health issues during their journey.



A passenger facilities desk and a tourist information center will assist travelers in obtaining information about spiritual and tourist places in the area, including details on reaching the Shri Ram Temple. All these facilities will be located on the ground floor and are designed to cover the Ground Plus Two model (Ground, Middle, and First floors).

The Mid Floor of Ayodhya Dham station includes retiring rooms, a ladies' dormitory, AC retiring rooms, a gents' dormitory, staircases, and lodging rooms for relieving staff, station master, and female staff. The First Floor is being prepared for the country's largest concourse setup. Additional facilities on the First Floor include a food plaza, waiting hall, toilets, drinking water, escalators, lifts, staff room, shops, and waiting rooms, along with the convenience of an entry bridge.



Furthermore, several specially designed restrooms for differently-abled individuals have been prepared. The construction work of Ayodhya Railway Station began in 2018, and the first building erected in the initial phase resembles a grand attraction, much like the design of the Shri Ram Temple. The building is adorned with tiles, stones, glass, doors, lighting, etc.

