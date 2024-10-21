Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurates Maa Mahamaya Airport in Darima, Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The remote tribal district of Surguja in Chhattisgarh is now connected to air services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Maa Mahamaya Airport in Darima on Sunday, providing Surguja and its surrounding districts with the convenience of air travel.

The evvent was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, Governor Ramen Deka, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, and several other dignitaries.

This air service will usher in a new chapter for millions in Surguja and nearby districts such as Jashpur, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur. Residents will now have easier access to major cities across the country, offering a more cost-effective and time-saving travel option.

This will also accelerate economic and social development in the region. The people can now connect directly to cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Raipur, Bilaspur, and more.

CM Vishnudev Sai said, “The inauguration of Maa Mahamaya Airport marks a historic moment for the Surguja region. This initiative is not just about facilitating air travel; it is a crucial step in integrating our tribal communities and remote areas into the mainstream of development. It will provide the people of this region with new opportunities for education, healthcare, and employment. We take pride in contributing to the dream of a developed India by 2047. Air connectivity will not only simplify travel but also strengthen the local economy.”

Air Connectivity: A Step Towards the Dream of Developed India 2047

For the tribal residents of Surguja’s lush valleys, the thought of traveling to major cities often meant enduring long and exhausting journeys.

However, things are about to change with the inauguration of Maa Mahamaya Airport in Ambikapur, ensuring that Surguja becomes an integral part of the country’s development journey.