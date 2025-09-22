Prime accused of Gulshan Colony shootout held from Delhi

Kolkata: In a major development in the Gulshan Colony shootout in Anandapur that had taken place on September 11, police have arrested the prime accused in the case from New Delhi on Sunday.

According to police, the prime accused identified as Md Feroz Khan alias Mini Feroz was absconding since the incident.

Despite police trying to trace him, Feroz was seen uploading a few videos from his hideout.

While trying to trace his location police were finding it difficult to track Feroz as he was not using his mobile phone.

Later acting on a tip, cops came to know that he was hiding somewhere in the Ajmeri Gate area near New Delhi railway station.

Accordingly a few days ago a police team went to New Delhi and after tracking Feroz cops on Sunday evening picked up the accused from his hideout.

It may be mentioned that on September 11, a clash broke out between the two groups of miscreants at Gulshan Colony.

After a few moments suddenly the miscreants started firing and also hurled bombs. In multiple CCTV footage, the miscreants were seen firing. As soon as the firing started, people started running out of fear.

The shops were closed as well. It is also alleged that the miscreants assaulted a few people as well.

Earlier two miscreants were arrested from Narkeldanga and Entally areas in connection with the shootout.