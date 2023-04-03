Prez Wickremesinghe asks India to help Sri Lanka with policy reforms, governance, public service delivery

New Delhi: During the two-day visit of an Indian delegation led by the Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Bharat Lal on the invitation of the Sri Lankan Government called on the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on April 1.

During the meeting, President Ranil Wickremesinghe shared his vision for Sri Lanka, a strategy to address the recent economic challenges and put the country on the path of high economic growth. The discussion centred around policy reforms, good governance, digitalisation, capacity building and training, institution building, and assured public service delivery. He admired the way India has managed socio-economic development and has ensured high economic growth. The President urged NCGG to help in establishing a University of Governance and Public Policy in Sri Lanka.