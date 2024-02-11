Prez to visit Guj, Rajasthan from February 12-14

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan from February 12 to 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

The president will grace the 200th Janmotsav-Gyan Jyoti Parv Smaranotsav Samaroh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati at Tankara in Gujarat on Monday.

“On the same day, she will grace and address the 20th convocation of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology at Surat,” a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.