Prez to confer nat'l awards for PwDs

New Delhi: On the occasion of 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities', which is organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, President of India Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to confer the annual national awards on individuals, institutions, organisations and state/district, etc, for their outstanding achievements and work towards the empowerment of PwDs.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3 every year. Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar will preside over the function, while his deputies Ramdas Athawale, A Narayanaswamy and Pratima Bhoumik would also grace the occasion. The national awards for the empowerment of PwDs for the year 2021 and 2022 are being given under categories of Sarvshreshth

Divyangjan, Shresth Divyangjan, Shresth Divyang Bal/Balika, Sarvshrestha Vyakti, Sarvshreshth Punarvas Peshevar (rehabilitation professional/ worker), Sarvshrestha Anusandhan/ Navpravartan/ Utpad Vikas.