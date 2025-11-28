Prez says Op Sindoor ‘defining moment’ in India’s counter-terror strategy

New Delhi: The success of Operation Sindoor stands as a “defining moment” in the country’s counter-terror and deterrence strategy, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday and asserted that the world took note of not only India’s military capability but also its “moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly” in the pursuit of peace.

In her address at the inaugural session of the third edition of Chanakya Defence Dialogue, a key conclave hosted by the Army here, she emphasised that guided by India’s civilisational ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, “we have shown that strategic autonomy can coexist with global responsibility”.

“Our diplomacy, our economy, and our armed forces together project an India that seeks peace, but is prepared to protect its borders and its citizens with strength and conviction,” Murmu said.

The President asserted that the Indian armed forces have exemplified professionalism and patriotism in guarding the sovereignty of India.

“During every security challenge, whether conventional, counter-insurgency, or humanitarian, our forces have displayed remarkable adaptability and resolve,” Murmu said.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who was present on the dais, also delivered an address on the occasion.

President Murmu, in her speech, recalled Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive military action in May in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam attack.

“The recent success of Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in our counter-terror and deterrence strategy. The world took note not only of India’s military capability but of India’s moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly in the pursuit of peace,” she said.

India launched the military operation early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror sites in Pakistan.