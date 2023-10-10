Prez on 2-day visit to J&K from Oct 10, to attend university convocation
NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the convocation of Kashmir university and also visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during her two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Wednesday, officials said.
Murmu will also inaugurate a remodelled Parvati Bhavan and skywalk at the revered shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district before concluding her visit, a spokesperson of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Tuesday.
The work on the much-needed skywalk, which would help separate the pilgrims coming to and leaving the shrine near the Bhawan area, started in August
last year.
