Prez on 2-day visit to J&K from Oct 10, to attend university convocation

BY Mpost Bureau10 Oct 2023 6:04 PM GMT

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the convocation of Kashmir university and also visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during her two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Wednesday, officials said.

Murmu will also inaugurate a remodelled Parvati Bhavan and skywalk at the revered shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district before concluding her visit, a spokesperson of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Tuesday.

The work on the much-needed skywalk, which would help separate the pilgrims coming to and leaving the shrine near the Bhawan area, started in August

last year.

