Prez Murmu’s speeches compiled in second volume of ‘Wings to Our Hopes’

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled ‘Wings to Our Hopes’ (Volume-II), a curated anthology of 51 speeches delivered by President Droupadi Murmu during her second year in office, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Publications Division, the bilingual compilation—featuring addresses in Hindi and English from August 2023 to July 2024—was released alongside an electronic edition, marking a step toward broader accessibility.

In his keynote address, Singh described the anthology as a “lighthouse of progressive ideals” rooted in India’s civilisational ethos, reflecting the government’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

He underscored the President’s focus on themes such as education, gender equality, innovation, cultural heritage, and the symbiotic relationship between tradition and modernisation.

“Her articulation of legacy and development as twin pillars of Indian civilisation underscores our nation’s balanced march toward progress,” he remarked, noting the speeches’ engagement with diverse fields, including science, health, literature, and judicial reform.

The Defence minister drew parallels between President Murmu’s messages and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national priorities, particularly the infusion of moral values in public life, fostering selfless service among civil servants, ensuring an empathetic justice system, and driving innovation. He highlighted her advocacy for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world as one family), a principle he said resonates with India’s expanding global leadership in shaping a collaborative world order.

Singh also lauded the President as an emblem of women-led development, citing her support for initiatives like Operation Sindoor, which empowers military families, and her personal journey of resilience, education, and public service. “Her life and words embody courage, spirituality, and inclusive progress—values that inspire every citizen,” he added.