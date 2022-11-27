Prez Murmu to launch e-ticketing for Haryana Roadways on Nov 29

Chandigarh: President Droupadi Murmu will gift Haryana an e-ticketing system for the Haryana Roadways on November 29, 2022.



With the vision of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana will become the first state in the country to implement an open-loop ticketing system on the roadways. The new e-ticketing system will not only benefit the passengers but would help the Haryana Roadways as well. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate this project in Kurukshetra.

Giving more information, an official spokesman said that the CM had decided to replace the existing manual printed ticket system with an open loop ticketing system in the state transport. Under this, the National Common Mobility Card will be implemented in place of a paper pass and printed ticket system.

In this, 10 lakh National Common Mobility Cards will be issued to free or concessional bus passengers and other passengers. In the initial phase, this ticketing project will be implemented in 6 roadways depots Chandigarh, Karnal, Faridabad, Sonipat, Bhiwani and Sirsa. Similarly, the project will be completely implemented by the end of January 2023 in the remaining 18 depots of Haryana Roadways.

National Common Mobility Card will be useful for traveling across India.

The spokesperson said that the National Common Mobility Card will be used separately for travel across India. Other states are also working in the direction of the National Common Mobility Card, but Haryana is ahead of all to implement this visionary plan. This card will be used in the future for traveling by metro, bus, train etc. This card will be used for almost all transport options. In order to fulfill the One Nation, One Card is the vision of PM Narendra Modi. Haryana CM Manohar Lal khattar has given this idea a concrete shape.

Haryana Roadways will also benefit from the new system.

The spokesperson further stated that Haryana Roadways will also benefit from the new ticketing system. This will completely stop revenue leakage.