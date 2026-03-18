Prez Murmu to attend Shri Ram Yantra installation in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing for another major religious ceremony with the installation of Shri Ram Yantra at the Ram Temple scheduled for March 19. President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the chief guest.



The ceremony is being organised on Varsh Pratipada, the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. The Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have drawn up elaborate arrangements for the occasion.

According to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, the Shri Ram Yantra was brought to Ayodhya two years ago through a ceremonial procession led by Vijayendra Saraswati. The yantra, based on Vedic mathematics and geometric patterns, is considered sacred and is believed to symbolise divine energy and positive spiritual vibrations. It is currently being worshipped before Raja Ram and will be installed on the second floor of the Ram Temple on March 19.

Preparations for the ceremony are already under way with a nine day Vedic ritual that has begun in the temple premises. Priests and scholars from South India, Varanasi and Ayodhya are participating in the rituals. Around 7,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including several individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand who were associated with the construction of the temple.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya at around 11 am. She will be received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After reaching the temple complex, the President will offer prayers before the Shri Ram Yantra.