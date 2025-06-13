Prez Murmu, PM Modi lead nation in expressing shock and grief

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of different political parties expressed shock and grief over the crash of an Air India plane carrying 242 people in Ahmedabad.

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words,” PM Modi said.

“In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he said in a post on X.

President Murmu termed the crash a heart-rending disaster, saying the nation stands with the affected people in this hour of indescribable grief.

Dhankhar said the crash has left the nation dealing with a devastating human tragedy, as he mourned the death of people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation. “Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation,” Shah said in a post on X before embarking from Delhi.

Expressing shock and grief, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is heart-wrenching to see the horrific visuals of the crash. He also expressed condolences to families of those who died in the crash.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the crash is heartbreaking.