Prez Murmu inaugurates National Tribal Festival ‘Aadi Mahotsav’

New Delhi: The National Tribal Festival, Aadi Mahotsav, kicked off at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu inaugurating the event.

This vibrant festival, which runs from February 16 to 24, is dedicated to showcasing the rich culture, traditions, and economic potential of India’s tribal communities.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted the significant strides made in the past decade to uplift tribal societies.

She pointed out that the Tribal Development Budget has increased five-fold, now totaling Rs 1.25 lakh crore. She stressed, “Only when tribal society progresses, our country will also progress in the true sense.” The festival is an effort to bridge the gap between tribal communities and the broader public, offering them a platform to display their art, crafts, and culture.

The event Is featuring over 600 tribal artisans and 500 performing artists, with 25 food stalls offering traditional tribal cuisines.

President Murmu also underscored the importance of education in tribal development, noting that 1.25 lakh tribal children are receiving schooling through 470 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across India. The Govt has also launched a national mission to eradicate sickle cell anemia by 2047, aiming to address key health challenges faced by tribal communities.