Prez Murmu inaugurates Bastar Pandum 2026 at Jagdalpur

Raipur: The President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Bastar Pandum 2026 at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that with when farmers sow seeds in this fertile land, it is Pandum. When the mango season arrives, it is Pandum. The people of Bastar celebrate every aspect of life.

She said that others can learn this way of life from the people of Bastar.

The President said that the traditions and culture of Bastar have always attracted people, but unfortunately, this region was plagued by Maoism for four decades. As a result, people here suffered immensely. The youth, tribals, and Dalit brothers and sisters were the worst affected. But, due to the decisive action taken by the Government of India against Maoist terror, the atmosphere of insecurity, fear, and mistrust that prevailed for years is now coming to an end. Those associated with Maoism are abandoning the path of violence, bringing peace back to the lives of the citizens.

The President noted that a large number of people in Chhattisgarh, who were previously involved in Maoist terror, have surrendered.

She underlined that the government is ensuring that those who have laid down arms and returned to the mainstream can lead normal lives. Many development and welfare schemes are being implemented for them.

The state govt’s ‘Niyad Nellanar Yojana’ is playing a significant role in empowering the villagers. She was happy to note that a new dawn of development is breaking in Bastar. Electricity, roads, and water facilities are becoming availablew in every village.