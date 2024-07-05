Prez Murmu honours 36 heroes with Gallantry Awards, saluting their courage and sacrifice

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred 36 Gallantry awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, including 10 ‘Kirti Chakras’ (seven posthumous) and 26 ‘Shaurya Chakras’ (seven posthumous), to personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State/Union Territory Police. The awards were presented in recognition of conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage, and extreme devotion to duty.



In the realm of duty, bravery, and sacrifice are the hallmarks of those who serve in the armed forces and police services. India, with its storied legacy of valour, honours the exceptional courage of its protectors through esteemed gallantry awards.

Among these, the ‘Kirti Chakra’ and ‘Shaurya Chakra’ are distinguished symbols of extraordinary heroism. This article salutes the recipients of these awards, both posthumous and non-posthumous, and commemorates their acts of bravery and the dates of their courageous deeds.

The ‘Kirti Chakra’, India’s second-highest peacetime military decoration, is bestowed for acts of valour, courageous action, or self-sacrifice away from the frontlines. Those honoured posthumously with the ‘Kirti Chakra’ include Inspector/GD Dilip Kumar Das, Head Constable/GD Raj Kumar Yadava, Constable/GD Bablu Rabha, and Constable/GD Sambhu Roy of 210 CoBRA, CRPF, who showed exceptional bravery on April 3, 2021. Sepoy Pawan Kumar of The Grenadiers, 55th Battalion the Rashtriya Rifles, Army, who displayed valor on February 27, 2023. Captain Anshuman Singh of The Army Medical Corps, 26th Battalion the Punjab Regiment, Army, demonstrated exceptional courage on July 19, 2023. Havildar Abdul Majid of the 9th Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Army, was recognised for bravery on November 22, 2023.

The ‘Shaurya Chakra’, the third-highest peacetime military decoration, is awarded for acts of gallantry. Those honoured posthumously with the ‘Shaurya Chakra’ are – Selection Grade Constable Safiullah Qadri of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who displayed bravery on April 10, 2022. Major Vikas Bhambhu and Major Mustafa Bohara of 252 Army Aviation Squadron, Army, were recognised for their valour on October 21, 2022. Rifleman Kulbushan Manta of The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, 52nd Battalion the Rashtriya Rifles, Army, was noted for bravery on October 26, 2022. Havildar Vivek Singh Tomar of the 5th Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, Army, showed exceptional courage on January 10, 2023. Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles, Army, was recognised for bravery on May 3, 2023.

Captain MV Pranjal of The Corps of Signals, 63rd Battalion the Rashtriya Rifles, Army, was noted for valor on November 22, 2023, during an encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.