Prez Murmu embarks on three-state visit

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Rajasthan from February 24 to 27.



The President will inaugurate the nationwide campaign ‘Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat’, being organised by PD Hinduja Hospital at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai today.

On February 25, the President will attend the ‘National Arogya Fair 2026’, being organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH at Shegaon, Buldhana. On the same day, she will grace the state-level launch of ‘Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust’, organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.

On February 26, the President will participate in the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Sri Jagannath Temple, Jamshedpur, being organised by Shri Jaganaath Spiritual & Cultural Charitable Centre Trust, Jamshedpur. She will also visit the Manipal TATA Medical College, Jamshedpur and interact with the students.