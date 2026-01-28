Prez Murmu cites Macaulay’s ‘conspiracies’ in Parl speech

New Delhi: Through “Macaulay’s conspiracies”, a sense of “inferiority” was instilled among the people of India during the colonial period, and now, for the first time since independence, the Indian government has shown the courage to “strike a blow” on this, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.



Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, which marked the start of the Budget Session, she said, for the country to reach the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’, as much importance is required to be given to national self-respect and cultural pride as to modern development.

“From the cultural perspective, India is among the richest nations in the world. My government is working to transform this heritage into a source of strength for the country,” Murmu said.

In her address, she also made a reference to British official Macaulay and his policies during the colonial rule in the 19th century.

“Through Macaulay’s conspiracies, a sense of inferiority was instilled among the people of India during the colonial period. Now, for the first time since independence, my government has shown the courage to strike a blow on this,” the President said.

Murmu said today, the nation is working on every front to preserve and “enrich its own cultural heritage.”

“In this direction, through the efforts of my government, the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha have returned to India after 125 years. These relics have now been offered for public viewing,” she said.

The sacred Piprahwa relics, which include bone fragments believed to be of the Buddha, among other relics, originally excavated in northern India in 1898, and a set of recently repatriated gems, are currently part of a grand exposition in Delhi.

Titled, ‘The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One,’ it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3.

Murmu said 2026 also marks the completion of 75 years since the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat’s Saurashtra.

“The thousand year journey since the attacks on the Somnath Temple stands as a symbol of India’s religious devotion, Sanatan culture and enduring faith. The enthusiasm with which people across the country participated in the Somnath Swabhimaan Parv has been truly unmatched,” she added.