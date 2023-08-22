Prez Murmu attends celebration of ‘Asmita’, an initiative by Army wives

NEW DELHI: The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) organised the second season of ‘Asmita- Inspiring Stories by Army Wives’ in Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The event was graced by the presence of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest.

The forum was organised to share inspiring stories of wives of Army personnel who have created a niche for themselves in various fields. Dr Sudesh Dhankar, wife of Vice President and Meenakshi Lekhi, minister of State for External Affairs and Culture were the guests of honour. Archana Pande, president AWWA was the chief host.

AWWA is an association that works for the welfare of the spouses, children and dependents of Army personnel. It is aptly called invisible hand that shapes the punch of the Indian Army.

The association was officially registered as a Welfare Society with the registrar of Societies, Delhi Administration on 23 August 1966. Since its inception, AWWA has grown in its scope and reach. Today, it stands proud as one of the largest NGOs in the country. MPOST

‘Asmita’ is a platform provided to courageous Army wives and achievers, who have shattered many glass ceilings to narrate their accounts and inspire others like them. It is a tribute to the struggle of the brave women, who faced fearful odds but still stood tall.